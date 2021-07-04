$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.33. MicroStrategy posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded down $15.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $635.61. 528,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,973. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $559.09.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

