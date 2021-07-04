$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

ROCK opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.94. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

