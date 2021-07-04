$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $91.20 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.