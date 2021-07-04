$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $91.20 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

