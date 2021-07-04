$1.74 EPS Expected for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. LPL Financial reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

