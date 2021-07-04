100,090 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

