10,420 Shares in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,420 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 7,751.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.