1,137 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.