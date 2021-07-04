$12.72 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post $12.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $13.31 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $8.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $58.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.34 million to $58.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.10 million, with estimates ranging from $73.35 million to $87.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,624.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,456 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 106,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,245. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,951.32 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

