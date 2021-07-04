1,283,258 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,283,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,899,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,116. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

