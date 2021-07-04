$13.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce sales of $13.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.60 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $55.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 billion to $56.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $57.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NYSE MS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $92.03. 4,818,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,421,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

