13,623 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,883. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

