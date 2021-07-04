15,714 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 5,751.4% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 117,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 115,028 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 30.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,356,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after buying an additional 316,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $1,922,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.40.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

