199 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Booking by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $28.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,238.89. 243,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,722. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,305.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 130.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

