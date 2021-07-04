$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $2.20 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,680. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,822,000 after buying an additional 212,315 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,614,000 after buying an additional 198,125 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

