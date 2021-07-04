-$2.67 EPS Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.76). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($2.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.68) to ($5.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($8.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.82) to ($3.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASND. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $183.98.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

