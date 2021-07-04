20,000 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

