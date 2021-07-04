2,360 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $500,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 33.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $8,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 874.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Baidu by 131.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 216,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 123,199 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. CLSA lowered their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $196.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.