23,840 Shares in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.25% of Acorda Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,085,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 247,324 shares during the period. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

