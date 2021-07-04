$25.33 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report sales of $25.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.54 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $15.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $106.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $107.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.51 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $147.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

SILK traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $46.83. 162,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11.

In related news, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $33,765.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,735 shares of company stock worth $4,177,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 757.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4,474.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

