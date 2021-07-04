$25.95 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report sales of $25.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. Omeros reported sales of $13.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $94.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.85 million to $94.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $113.20 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMER has been the topic of several recent research reports. WBB Securities boosted their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of OMER traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. 531,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,264. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27. Omeros has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $934.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Omeros by 363.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 460.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

