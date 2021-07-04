2,758 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 213,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 51,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
