2,758 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 213,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 51,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

