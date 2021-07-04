$29.72 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report $29.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $44.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $21.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $120.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

