$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will report $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. AECOM also posted sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year sales of $13.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $13.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 507,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.67. 592,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,720. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.94.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

