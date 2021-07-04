3,287 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TOL opened at $58.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.32. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $1,902,316 in the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

