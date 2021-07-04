343,950 Shares in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $494,000.

Shares of MRAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

