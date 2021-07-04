3,448 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 63,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.09. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,500 shares of company stock valued at $500,398,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

