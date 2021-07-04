38,856 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of WEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX opened at $199.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.18. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $425,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $9,584,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,434 shares of company stock valued at $27,523,558 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.