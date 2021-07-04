$418.44 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to announce sales of $418.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $414.92 million. Plantronics posted sales of $355.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plantronics.

NYSE:POLY opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

