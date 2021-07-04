44,100 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.08% of Rapid7 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after buying an additional 93,177 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,326,000 after buying an additional 66,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.68. 244,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

