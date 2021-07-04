4,481 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,481 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $110.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.77. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

