$5.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report $5.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $26.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.55 million to $27.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $79.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $106,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,034 shares of company stock worth $2,487,864 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.38.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

