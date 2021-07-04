$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to post sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.92 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $25.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 983,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

