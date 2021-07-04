50,101 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of SYNNEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in SYNNEX by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,683 shares of company stock worth $4,953,684. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.41.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.