$551.46 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $551.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $538.05 million to $559.40 million. LHC Group reported sales of $487.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million.

LHCG stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.29. 112,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.23. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

