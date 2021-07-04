$59.21 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post sales of $59.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.95 million and the highest is $59.93 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $62.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.78 million to $259.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $267.14 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $272.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. 160,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.76. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

