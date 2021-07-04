6,279 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 209,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 65,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 185,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after buying an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $117.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

