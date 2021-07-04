7,313 Shares in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in nLIGHT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 735,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in nLIGHT by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

LASR opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.64. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

