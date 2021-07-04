7,663 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Centene by 42.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Centene by 5.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in Centene by 34.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

