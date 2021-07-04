7,666 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

