$785.07 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to announce sales of $785.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $797.46 million and the lowest is $749.10 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $691.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

FUL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.47. 237,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $70.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $335,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $424,668.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $656,627.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,419 shares of company stock worth $1,540,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $16,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

