8PAY (8PAY) Market Cap Achieves $447,371.39

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $447,371.39 and $23,094.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

