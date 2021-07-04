$9.87 Million in Sales Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report sales of $9.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.58 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $10.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $44.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.59 million, with estimates ranging from $52.77 million to $54.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELYS. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 853,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. 188,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,227. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 5.10.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.