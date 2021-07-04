$9.95 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce sales of $9.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the highest is $10.29 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $48.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $97.12 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $103.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%.

XERS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 117,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 955,314 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 66,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 2,142,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,642. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

