902 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McDonald’s by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,561,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $574,105,000 after purchasing an additional 429,662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 477,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 34,016 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $233.63. 1,851,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $182.62 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

