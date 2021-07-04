952 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Dover by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

