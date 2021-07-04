Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,929. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.