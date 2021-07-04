Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 9.7% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Abiomed by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed stock opened at $317.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

