ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is Birchview Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.7% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned about 0.11% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $24.30. 1,129,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,185. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

