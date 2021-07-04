ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is Birchview Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Birchview Capital LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.7% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $24.30. 1,129,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,185. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

