ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACMR traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $100.61. The company had a trading volume of 295,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,722. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $6,988,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $326,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

